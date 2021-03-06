Onyx Boox Nova 3 Color e-Reader Now Available

If you are looking for a brand new pocket friendly color digital note taking device and e-reader, look no further than the Onyx Boox Nova 3 Color. This new device ships with Android 10 and Google Play, to install all of your favorite apps. You can draw in 16 colors, 5 brushes and read and annotate PDF documents. You can purchase this right now from the Good e-Reader Store for $419.99 and comes with a free case.

The Onyx Boox Nova 3 Color features 7.8″ E Ink Carta HD and Kaleido Plus with AG glass flat cover-lens. The resolution of the B&W display is 1872×1404 with 300 PPI and the color screen is 624×468 with 100 PPI and can display 4,096 different colors. There is a front-lit display with 17 white LED lights to read at night, there is no color temperature system.

There is a WACOM layer and comes with a stylus, so you can use the Nova 3 as a dedicated note taking device. There are 8 colors to select from in the drawing app and Onyx has one of the best freehand drawing experiences out there, with tons of advanced options.

Underneath the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa core processor, 3GB of DDR4X RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has a USB-C port with OTG and also has Quick Charge 4.0, so you can power it up to full in under an hour. This model has two speakers and Bluetooth 5.0, so you can listen to music and audiobooks. There is a microphone port on the bottom, which can be used for voice communication and also speech to text on the digital note taking app. It is powered by a 3150 mAh battery and the dimensions are 196mm, 137mm, 7.7mm and weighs 265g.

This Android 10 e-reader and e-note has full access to the Google Play Store, so you can download your favorite apps. Anything you download will be able to display the main UI and all of the content in full color, so it is ideal for comics, ebooks, manga, magazines, newspapers or PDF files. You can also sideload in your own ebooks into the stock e-reading app, it supports pdf, djvu, azw, azw3, doc, docm, docx, epub , fb2, fbz, html, mobi, odt, prc, rtf, sxw, trc, txt, chm, and ppt.

