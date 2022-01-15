Onyx Boox releases Poke 3 Special Edition

Onyx Boox has just released the Poke 3 Special Edition. This dedicated e-reader is visually quite different than the regular Poke 3. This model has a snow white strip along the bottom and the back is also the same color. The case is also pure white, and has a picture of a snowflake on the back. I really like the really clean, white design of the Poke 3 Special Edition. This e-reader comes with a free case. Other than the new color scheme on the device, case and retail packaging, it is otherwise the same Poke 3 as before. It is available on the Good e-Reader Store for $209.99.

The Poke 3 Special Edition features a 6 inch E INK Carta HD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1448×1072 and 300 PPI. It has a glass based screen that is flush with the bezel. It has a great front-lit display with white LED lights, that provide a great reading experience when in dark rooms. There are amber LED lights, they provide a warm candlelight effect, so you can read at night, and help mute the white light. There is no WACOM layer with this product, so you cannot interact with the screen with a stylus.

Underneath the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 2GB of DDR4X RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Poke 3 now has a USB-C OTG port to power and transfer documents. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 to connect up wireless headphones or an external speaker. This is great because the Poke 2 only had Micro USB and an earlier version of Bluetooth. It has a microphone and powered by a respectable 1,500 mAH battery. The Poke 3 is around 33% faster than the Poke 2, primarily because of the new processor and faster RAM.

One of the big selling points is Android 10 and Google Play. You get a really modern OS, that will be relevant for years to come. It is compatible with basically any app you want to install, such as Kindle, Overdrive Libby, Scribd, Kobo, Nook, Moon+ Reader and tons of others.



