Onyx Boox Tab X is a 13.3 e-reader with Carta 1250

Onyx Boox has just announced the Tab X. This is a brand new e-note that can read A4 documents with its 13.3 inch display. It is packing the latest advancements in e-paper technology with Carta 1250. It comes with the new Onyx pen that has an eraser and a free case that is green and can prop up the tablet. It is utilizing super refresh technology, which really pushes the typical E INK experience into a fully featured tablet

The Tab X features an E INK Carta 1250 display panel with a Mobius flexible e-paper display. Carta 1250 brings all of the benefits of the Carta 1200 technology, such as the 30% increase in overall performance, along with with the new enhancement of less latency when using the new Boox Pen 2 Pro stylus. The Tab X has a resolution of 2200×1650 with 207 PPI. Users will be able to use this in the dark or low light conditions, thanks to the front-lit display and color temperature system, which provides both cool and warm light.

Underneath the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has twin speakers to listen to audiobooks, podcasts or music. Bluetooth 5.0 is also onboard if you prefer to pair wireless headphones or an external speaker. You can connect up to the internet via WIFI to use the browser or install apps from Google Play, it is also using Android 11. There is a USB-C port to transfer data, and also charge the device. It is powered by a gauruntune 6300 mAh battery, which is the largest battery ever found on an E INK product. The dimensions are 310x228x6.8mm and weighs. 560g.

The Tab X is available now form the Good e-Reader Store for $879 and comes with a free case and stylus.