PChome forms a deal with Kobo to sell ebooks and e-readers

PChome 24h is based in Taiwan and is an ecommerce website. They carry popular brands such as the Kindle, Onyx Boox, Moan and many others. The company just signed a deal with Kobo to sell ebooks and Kobo branded e-readers on the site. Kobo has a dedicated landing page, called KoboLand. In the first week of trial operation, more than 3 million Kobo e-books in Chinese, English and Japanese will be put on the shelves for readers to purchase. One of the big advantages PChome has, is the different payment options. They accept credit cards, ATM transfers, and buy now and pay later.

Kobo has been in the Taiwanese market for the past five years. They have around 500,000 registered users and they have around 150,000 Chinese ebooks. Zhou Lihan, head of operations at Kobo Taiwan, said in a previous interview that under the turmoil of the epidemic, the trend of e-book reading has not decreased but increased, driving overall performance growth. The purchase amount and number of e-books in 2022 will both increase compared with 2021. Last year, the overall e-book revenue increased by 50%

According to PChome 24h they noticed that the vast majority of their ebook readers are young people, who are generally between the ages of 25 to 34. One of the reasons why Kobo is a valid choice is because all of their devices are between 6-8 inches and the price range is between 3,000-6,000 yuan. Kobo is running a series of discount codes and sales promotions in order to get some easy sales and then sell digital content, which is where the real money is. Whenever an e-reader is sold and users buy content, PChome gets a cut of each sale.