Quirklogic Papyr is discontinued

Quirklogic has announced that they are discontinuing the Quirklogic Papyr. This is their 13.3-inch e-note that was released in 2019 and was based on the hardware from the Sony Digital Paper DPT-RP1. One of the strengths of the Papyr was their software, which they have been developing for the past four years. They put an emphasis on social sharing, such as being able to take notes and have them displayed on other Papyrs in the same WIFI network. They also have compatibility with their digital whiteboard, which is also no longer available.

The Quirklogic Papyr was a very good e-note that was designed to freehand draw and also view/edit PDF files. It featured a 13.3 inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 2200 x 1650 and 207 PPI. The screen is completely flush with the bezel, and has a plastic layer, instead of glass. This makes it easier to draw on with the accompanied stylus. It also makes it very light. The body is all black.

Underneath the hood is a Marvell IAP140 64-bit Quad-core IoT Applications Processor and ARM Cortex-A53 CPU, up to 1.2GHz, and has a separate power low-power Cortex M3. It has 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Quirklogic has not announced a successor to the Papyr. The company told Good e-Reader that they are sold out, and the Quilla Whiteboard is also no longer available. These are their only two products in their portfolio. Quirklogic customers have disclosed to Good e-Reader that the company used to have good communication, but now its taking 40 days to hear back. It remains to be seen if Quirklogic is shutting down or not.