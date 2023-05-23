Reading E-books to Kids When You Don’t Have an E-reader

If you own a tablet or smartphone, you already own an e-reader. With a reliable internet connection, you can access many e-books on your own devices – tablets, smartphones, computers or even Alexa smart speakers. These devices provide necessary parental controls and access to many children’s e-books.
So, you don’t need a separate e-reader to get your kids to read e-books.
Why Read E-Books to Your Kids?
Why not use old-fashioned printed books for your kids? The main reason is e-books offer access to many features and tools that help improve your kid’s educational and reading experiences. These can help children develop social, listening, language, and thinking skills.
E-books make a fun way to engage your kids in reading. For example:
- Kids can understand and recall story details with Illustrations and animations.
- Narration and dictionaries help kids expand their vocabulary. You don’t need an e-reader to access this feature because the Kindle app on your device facilitates this.
- You can even highlight and save words to create flashcards.
- E-books are more convenient and accessible than printed books.
- They are less expensive; sometimes, you can get them for free.
- E-books are convenient to carry when travelling.
Looking to buy an e-reader for kids? Check out some great e-ink tablets and e-readers for kids.
Navkiran Dhaliwal is a seasoned content writer with 10+ years of experience. When she's not writing, she can be found cooking up a storm or spending time with her dog, Rain.