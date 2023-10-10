Refurbed Kindle Oasis on sale for less than half the price

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale might be mere hours away but the company already has something to offer that can be quite irresistible. It’s a Kindle Oasis that is on sale now via Woot for just $119.99. That’s less than half the price of what a brand new Kindle Oasis otherwise costs considering that that entails savings of around $130. There is a catch though, it’s a refurbished Kindle Oasis that is being offered, one that has 8 gigs of internal storage. Further, the particular Oasis model features lock-screen ads as well.

As Mashable stated, the above price is especially appealing considering that the lowest a new 8 GB Kindle Oasis has ever sold for is $164.99. That way, a $119.99 price tag for an Oasis is quite a deal even if is refurbished. Needless to say, Amazon guarantees all refurbished products it sells to be certified against any defects and shortcomings. The e-reader is in perfect working condition but might have slight marks and blemishes incurred during the previous ownership.

The Oasis used to be the most premium e-reader offering from Amazon though for reasons best known to them, they never bothered to upgrade the e-reader for over five years now. Apart from the brilliant 300 PPI display, which however has since been made available on the Paperwhite and then even the basic Kindle version as well, the one aspect that is still unique to the Oasis is its asymmetrical build as well as physical page turn buttons. There is the right spine that is thicker both in its depth and width which allows for ease in holding the device. It’s also where the page turn buttons are placed, making it the only e-reader from Amazon to have such features.

Meanwhile, watch out for other enticing deals on the entire Kindle range including the Kindle Scribe during the Prime Big Deals Day Sale.