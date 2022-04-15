Reinkstone R1 DES Slurry Tablet is delayed

The Reinkstone R1 is going to be delayed until Fall or Winter of 2022. The company just posted an update on their Kickstarter Campaign that the DES screen supplier is working on improving DES screens’ compression resistance and display stability. The new screens will not be arriving until May, and at that time the company will be programming in new software features and make sure the new screens jive with the hardware. It remains to be seen when enough new screens will be available for backers, but I am told it might not be until the end of the year.

Reinkstone might also revise the entire screen. They might not use tempered glass. The company stated “It depends on how much the DES screen is improved in compression resistance. If the screen provided by the supplier is strong enough to withstand compression, we do not need to use tempered glass to strengthen it. If we have to use tempered glass in the end, we will also try to find a way to reduce the adverse effects of tempered glass.”

One of the other reasons on the delay on the R1, is due to the COVID situation. “As you know, the epidemic situation in Shanghai is dire now. Our supply chain has also been affected, but we are working hard to overcome it. Due to logistics control and quarantine policies, the optimization progress of the DES screen was also affected. Good luck to us, and blessings for Shanghai; hoping they can get over the difficulties soon.”

This latest delay has been the 3rd or 4th one the company has made, since it was supposed to launch in early 2021.

