Ringo Starr creates ‘Beats & Threads’; 100% of proceeds donated

Published on Novemeber 24th, Beats & Threads is an illustrated journey through the former Beatles drummer’s perspective examining decades in show business. The 312-page book feature images of everything from his drum kits to his trend-setting wardrobe.

Ringo Starr is reunited with some of his most iconic Beatles’ property in this compilation. In celebration of his legendary career, Ringo provides a walk-through of some of the drum kits and wardrobe that defined his career, and helped shape the Beatles.

Beats & Threads is an unprecedented chronicle covering over 70 years of his legendary sonic and flashy style dedicated solely to his historic drum kits and era defining fashion garments.

Beats and Threads has a variety of buying options, with a $80 version, along with signed, limited editions, for $500 and $750 respectfully.

The book is being sold through the publishing division of Julien’s Auctions. All proceeds will be donated to the Lotus Foundation, which offers support for various charitable projects;

Substance abuse

Cerebral palsy

Brain tumours

Cancer

Battered women and their children

Homelessness

Animals in need

In a promotional video Ringo Starr says, “Why we are doing this now? Because it goes to charity. We got to do our best … (to give back) to the world!”

“Peace and love everybody! Peace and Love”– Ringo Starr