South Korea based bookstore Yes24 launches new Crema S E-Ink e-reader

South Korea-based Bookstore, Yes24 has announced the launch of the Crema S e-reader which happens to be the latest addition to its Crema series of e-book reading devices. Featuring a 6-inch E Ink Carta HD display, the new Crema S is built around an octa-core 1.8 GHz CPU which the company said provides for enough processing grunt. There are 2 gigs of memory and 32 GB of native storage on board, all of which make it the most powerful of all Crema e-readers so far.

The display has a resolution of 1072 x 1448 pixels along with 300 PPI pixel density and integrated front lighting to allow for enhanced reading pleasure in low light conditions. For comparison’s sake, the latest generation Kindle Paperwhite 5 comes with a 6.8-inch display having a resolution of 1236 x 1648 pixels and 300 PPI. However, while the new Kindle Paperwhite has a slightly better display, it comes with only 512 MB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The Crema S is also lighter, tipping the scales at just 150 grams, which makes it 50 grams lighter than its predecessor as well. Power comes from a 1500 mAh battery. The e-reader runs Android 10 right out of the box. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. There is a USB Type-C port present too for charging or data transfer roles. The e-reader measures just 6.8 mm in thickness with the overall layout being similar to that of the new Kindle Paperwhite, given the thick lower chin that it comes with.

The Crema S also features the Crema UI which the company said has been specially optimized for reading e-books. That apart, the e-reader can also be used to listen to music and includes an integrated dictionary as well. The company also offers different cover cases too. That includes one which can be used to place the device in portrait orientation similar to the Kobo Elipsa or the more traditional cover that opens like a book.

As for its price, the Crema S comes for 199,000 won, which translates to around $170 USD. Color options include white and black.