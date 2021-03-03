Supernote A6X and A5X get new pen and eraser functions

Supernote has issued a new firmware update for their latest generation A5X and A6X digital note taking devices. They have added more pen and eraser options available for digest feature and there are new College ruled and Wide rule templates for making notes. The company has also solved many bugs and issues.

The update can be installed in the settings menu and search for updates. Supernote pushes their firmware builds to all users at once and does not do the same staggered release that Amazon or Kobo employs on their e-readers, so new features can be attained right away.

Fixed:

1.Fixed layer missing when exporting 200% and 400% PNG images.

2.Fixed note template compatibility issue between import/export of A6X and A5X.

3.Fixed partial annotation contents block issue.

4.Fixed invalid setting of User-defined “System” font in Epub files.

5.Fixed accidental crash symptom when exporting notes.

Optimized:

Word files use repage mode as default.



