Supernote releases new update for A5X, A6X and Nomad

• Added the drawing app called Atelier (that can be downloaded from the Supernote App Store).

• [Sync] Supports OneDrive.

• [Sync] Supports auto sync with Supernote Cloud.

• [System] Supports landscape mode (currently only applies to Notes and Documents); replaced the Half Page View button on the toolbar in PDFs with the Rotate button in the top menu bar for enabling half page view.

• [Note & Document] Supports opening, viewing, and editing note files and document annotations from A5 & A6 devices. (Note: Templates used in note files from A5 & A6 devices will not be displayed on this device, and there is a mismatch between landscape document orientation and annotation orientation on this device.)

Adjusted:

• [Note & Document] Tapping the page number now activates the quick page-turning feature, which incorporates the existing ability to input the page number to navigate to the target page quickly.

• [Note] Supports selecting templates when creating new notes and removed the “Default Template” option nested within the “Preferences” section in notes.

• [Settings] You can now customize the two-finger press-and-hold gesture to activate either the region eraser or lasso. (To configure settings for this gesture, go to Settings > Display & Input > Gestures.)

• [Settings] Replaced the “Direct Transfer” feature with “Supernote Linking,” which allows you to transfer files from the mobile Supernote Partner App to Supernote and share your computer’s keyboard via the desktop version of the app.

Optimized:

• [Atelier] Optimizations include:

-Added the ability to copy and cut content between layers;

-Reduced the probability of canvas movement caused by accidental two-finger touches;

-Resolved the issue where the last selected pen, colour, eraser, and custom settings for the marquee tool were not saved after restarting;

-Resolved the issue where the handwriting colour in the exported PNG file was lighter than that in the original file;

-Removed the ability to cancel marquee selection with finger; now you can only cancel it with pen.

• [Note] Reduced the probability of accidentally tapping the page-turning button on the page number bar.

• [Top Menu Bar] Added the Bluetooth button in the top menu bar; long-pressing it allows direct access to the Bluetooth settings page.

Fixed:

• [Document] Fixed the issue where data, such as digests, bookmarks, trimming and contrast settings, and reading progress, created within the documents stored on an OTG thumb drive, were not saved after disconnecting it.

• [Note & Document] Fixed the issue where frequently switching pen buttons would cause incorrect display of the needle-point pen colours.

• [Note] Fixed the issue where some keywords and titles would jump to incorrect target pages when tapped.

• [Note] Fixed the issue where the app would occasionally crash when writing in a real-time recognition notebook.

• [Note] Fixed the issue where the note export would fail if the PDF templates within it contained links displayed as email addresses.