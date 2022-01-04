TCL announces the Nxtpaper 10S

TCL has announced the successor of the Nxtpaper Mid, which saw a limited release in China. The Nxtpaper 10S was just announced at CES 2022 and features a paper-like display that is TÜV certified and will reduce blue light by over 50%. Thanks to an anti-glare finish, TCL claims the screen can be viewed clearly from any angle. There’s support for TCL’s proprietary T Pen too, which means you can use the NXTPAPER 10s to write down notes.

The TCL Nxtpaper 10S features a 10.1 inch Nxtpaper display with a resolution of 1200×1920 with 224 PPI and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Underneath the hood is a Cortex-A53 2 GHZ Octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. There is a micro SD slot, capable of 256GB of additional storage. It has a front facing 5MP camera to snap selfies and on the back and is 8MP camera. It has dual speakers, a microphone, WIFI, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C and is powered by a massive 8,000 mAh battery. You can fast charge this device with 18W of power. The dimensions are 241 x 158.6 x 8.3mm (9.5″ x 6.2″ x 0.3″) and weighs 490 grams

This is running Android 11, and there is no word yet if it will support sideloaded apps or have an app store, such as Google Play. Considering that it is releasing in China and Europe, it likely is not Play certified. However, this does double has a digital note taking device, with functionality to freehand draw, take notes or edit PDF files. It will retail for a paltry $249 USD when it is released, later this year.

