The 2024 International Booker Prize shortlist has been revealed, showcasing literature from six nations, translated from six languages, that skillfully intertwines the personal and political in uniquely innovative ways.

Chosen by this year’s judging panel, chaired by distinguished writer and broadcaster Eleanor Wachtel, the six shortlisted books reflect a diverse range of voices. The ceremony, sponsored by Maison Valentino, will be held on May 21 at London’s Tate Modern, livestreamed on Booker Prizes’ platforms and presented by Jack Edwards.

From a longlist of 13 titles, selected from 149 books published in the UK and/or Ireland between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024, the shortlist was carefully curated. Eleanor Wachtel notes the shortlist’s implicit optimism amid engagement with pressing issues like racism, oppression, violence, and ecological concerns, while Fiammetta Rocco highlights their exploration of divided families and societies.