Good e-Reader

The Amazon Big Spring Day e-reader and tablet deals!

By Leave a Comment

The first Amazon Spring Sale is live and the deals will be going strong until March 25th. If you are in the market for a new Kindle e-reader, Fire Tablet, or other e-readers or accessories, now is the time. You will find all sorts of discounts for standalone devices or bundle deals, including the device and a case. Good e-Reader will be constantly revising this list, as new hardware goes on sale, so make sure you keep visiting.

PreviewProductRatingPrice
Kobo Libra 2 | eReader | 7” Glare Free Touchscreen | Waterproof | Adjustable Brightness and Color Temperature | Blue Light Reduction | eBooks | WiFi | 32GB of Storage | Carta E Ink Technology | White Kobo Libra 2 | eReader | 7” Glare Free Touchscreen | Waterproof | Adjustable Brightness and Color... 4,177 Reviews $179.99 $169.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB), Fabric Cover - Black, and Wireless Charging Dock Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition... 2,346 Reviews $257.97 $207.97Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Kindle Kids (2022 release) – If it breaks, we will replace it, includes ad-free books, cover and adjustable light- Ocean Explorer Kindle Kids (2022 release) – If it breaks, we will replace it, includes ad-free books, cover and... 926 Reviews $119.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Amazon Kindle – The lightest and most compact Kindle, with extended battery life, adjustable front light, and 16 GB storage – Without Lockscreen Ads – Black Amazon Kindle – The lightest and most compact Kindle, with extended battery life, adjustable front... 16,801 Reviews $119.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet, vivid 11” display, all-in-one for streaming, reading, and gaming, 14-hour battery life, optional stylus and keyboard, 64 GB, Gray, without lockscreen ads Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet, vivid 11” display, all-in-one for streaming, reading, and gaming,... 6,244 Reviews $244.99 $184.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet, ages 3-7. Top-selling 7' kids tablet on Amazon - 2022 | ad-free content with parental controls included, 10-hr battery, 16 GB, Purple Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet, ages 3-7. Top-selling 7" kids tablet on Amazon - 2022 | ad-free content... 15,934 Reviews $109.99 $69.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
All-new Amazon Fire 10 Kids tablet- 2023, ages 3-7 | Bright 10.1' HD screen with ad-free content and parental controls included, 13-hr battery, 32 GB, Blue All-new Amazon Fire 10 Kids tablet- 2023, ages 3-7 | Bright 10.1" HD screen with ad-free content and... 1,274 Reviews $189.99 $149.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 8” HD Display, 32 GB, 30% faster processor, designed for portable entertainment, (2022 release), Black Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 8” HD Display, 32 GB, 30% faster processor, designed for portable... 13,692 Reviews $99.99 $64.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Bigme S6 Color + Ereader 7.8'' E-Ink Screen ePaper Tablet 6G 128GB eBook Reader Support Google Play Notetaking Tablet with Stylus and Cover Bigme S6 Color + Ereader 7.8'' E-Ink Screen ePaper Tablet 6G 128GB eBook Reader Support Google Play... 15 Reviews $459.00 $419.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition - Wifi, Without Ads, Amazon Cork Cover, and Wireless charging dock Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition... 675 Reviews $272.97 $222.97Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Bigme inkNote Color + Ereader 10.3' Epaper Tablet 6G 128GB E Ink Tablet Digital Paper with Dual Cameras TF Card Slot, Notetaking Tablet with Stylus and Cover Bigme inkNote Color + Ereader 10.3" Epaper Tablet 6G 128GB E Ink Tablet Digital Paper with Dual... 12 Reviews $659.00 $619.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition including Kindle Paperwhite (32 GB) - Black - Leather Cover - Agave Green, and Wireless Charging Dock Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition including Kindle Paperwhite (32 GB) - Black - Leather Cover -... 3,117 Reviews $264.97 $214.97Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
PocketBook InkPad Color 3 E-Book Reader | Enhanced 7.8'' Color E-Paper E-Ink Screen | Eye-Friendly E-Reader for Comics | SMARTlight | Audiobooks & Text-to-Speech | Bluetooth® & Built-in Speaker PocketBook InkPad Color 3 E-Book Reader | Enhanced 7.8'' Color E-Paper E-Ink Screen | Eye-Friendly... 16 Reviews $329.00 $305.26 Buy on Amazon
Kindle Essentials Bundle including Kindle (2022 release) - Denim, Fabric Cover - Dark Emerald, and Power Adapter Kindle Essentials Bundle including Kindle (2022 release) - Denim, Fabric Cover - Dark Emerald, and... 611 Reviews $149.97 $134.97Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
HTTWCOD RF Remote Control Page Turner for Kindle Paperwhite Accessories for iPhone iPad Android Tablets E-Book Comics Reading Novels Taking Photos HTTWCOD RF Remote Control Page Turner for Kindle Paperwhite Accessories for iPhone iPad Android... 49 Reviews $32.99 $29.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Lenovo Tab M9-2023 - Tablet - Long Battery Life - 9' HD - Front 2MP & Rear 8MP Camera - 3GB Memory - 32GB Storage - Android 12 or Later - Folio Case Included,Gray Lenovo Tab M9-2023 - Tablet - Long Battery Life - 9" HD - Front 2MP & Rear 8MP Camera - 3GB Memory -... 658 Reviews $149.99 $99.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A9+ Tablet 11” 64GB Android Tablet, Big Screen, Quad Speakers, Upgraded Chipset, Multi Window Display, Slim, Light, Durable Design, US Version, 2023, Graphite SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A9+ Tablet 11” 64GB Android Tablet, Big Screen, Quad Speakers, Upgraded... 458 Reviews $219.99 $169.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, 8” HD Display, 32 GB, 3GB RAM, 30% faster processor, and Made for Amazon Wireless Charging Dock, (2022 release), Gray Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, 8” HD Display, 32 GB, 3GB RAM, 30% faster processor, and Made for... 3,390 Reviews $169.98 $99.98Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Editor-in-chief | michael@goodereader.com | + posts

Michael Kozlowski is the editor-in-chief at Good e-Reader and has written about audiobooks and e-readers for the past fifteen years. Newspapers and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times have picked up his articles. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Share
Tweet
Share
Reddit
0