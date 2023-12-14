The Amazon Kindle Oasis is discontinued?

The Amazon Kindle Oasis is the oldest e-reader in their portfolio that is still being sold. It launched in 2019 and remained popular due to its large screen and page-turn buttons. Amazon has just put the Oasis 3 as out of stock on the main Amazon website in the United States; this is the first time they have ever done this, and it looks like it is now discontinued. However, it is still available on Amazon Canada and Amazon UK.

Amazon’s most prominent market right now is the United States. Since the Oasis is out of stock for all new units in all configurations, it is interesting to note that there is no date when it will be in stock again, which is usually the case if it’s only temporarily unavailable due to being sold out. Only third-party resellers have them in stock, but the prices are higher.

Interestingly, the Kindle Oasis is still available in other countries, such as Canada and the United Kingdom. Specific models are sold out, such as the 8GB model in Canada, although the 32GB model can be purchased. In the UK, the rose gold colour is unavailable, but the silver one is and is also on sale. Once these models are sold out, they will be gone for good.

I feel that the Oasis is on the verge of being discontinued globally. Customers cannot buy it in the US anymore, and it will soon follow in other countries. Will Amazon release a new Kindle Oasis in 2024? I can see them releasing a slightly upgraded model with USB-C since the European Union mandated that USB-C be the standard for all devices sold there, which will take effect at the end of next year.



