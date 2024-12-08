The Best New Audiobooks and ebooks of 2025

Good e-Reader

Several great audiobooks and e-books are coming out in 2025. One of the most notable is Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins, the fifth book in the Hunger Games series. It follows Haymitch Abernathy through the Quarter Quell. Bill Gates has a book he wrote called Source Code: My Beginnings, the origin story of one of the most influential and transformative business leaders and philanthropists of the modern age.

Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) (The Hunger Games)
Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) (The Hunger Games)
Sunrise on the Reaping revisits the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.
The Devils
The Devils
Brother Diaz has been summoned to the Sacred City, where he is confident a commendation and grand holy assignment awaits him. But his new flock is made up of unrepentant murderers, practitioners of vile magic, and outright monsters. The mission he is tasked with will require bloody measures from them all to achieve its righteous ends. Elves lurk at our borders and hunger for our flesh, while greedy princes care for nothing but their ambitions and comfort. With a hellish journey
Onyx Storm (The Empyrean Book 3)
Onyx Storm (The Empyrean Book 3)
Get ready to fly or die in the breathtaking follow-up to Fourth Wing and Iron Flame from the no. 1 Sunday Times and New York Times bestselling author Rebecca Yarros.
When the Moon Hits Your Eye
When the Moon Hits Your Eye
From the New York Times bestselling author of Starter Villain comes a high-concept, light-hearted science fiction adventure. What on earth would happen if, one day, the moon was suddenly made of cheese?
One day, suddenly and without explanation, the moon turns into a ball of cheese.
Emily Wilde's Compendium of Lost Tales
Emily Wilde's Compendium of Lost Tales
The third installment in the heartwarming and enchanting Emily Wilde series, about a curmudgeonly scholar of folklore and the fae prince she loves
Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil
Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil
Sends you whirling through a dizzying, kaleidoscopic adventure through centuries filled with love, loss, art and war . . . you will find yourself in quick turns both aching with heartbreak and gleefully crowing at the genuinely delicious, wicked cleverness in store
The Knight and the Moth (The Stonewater Kingdom Book 1)
The Knight and the Moth (The Stonewater Kingdom Book 1)
From BookTok sensation and NYT bestselling author Rachel Gillig, comes the next big romantasy phenomenon: a gothic, mist-cloaked tale of a prophetess who is forced beyond the safety of her cloister on an impossible quest to defeat the gods with the one knight whose future is beyond her sight.
Atmosphere: A Love Story
Atmosphere: A Love Story
From the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Daisy Jones & The Six comes an epic new novel set against the backdrop of the 1980s space shuttle program and the extraordinary lengths we go to live and love beyond our limits.
Never Flinch: A Novel
Never Flinch: A Novel
From master storyteller Stephen King comes an extraordinary new novel with intertwining storylines—one about a killer on a diabolical revenge mission, and another about a vigilante targeting a feminist celebrity speaker—featuring the beloved Holly Gibney and a dynamic new cast of characters.
0