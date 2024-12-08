The Best New Audiobooks and Ebooks of 2025

Several great audiobooks and e-books are coming out in 2025. One of the most notable is Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins, the fifth book in the Hunger Games series. It follows Haymitch Abernathy through the Quarter Quell. Bill Gates has a book he wrote called Source Code: My Beginnings, the origin story of one of the most influential and transformative business leaders and philanthropists of the modern age.
