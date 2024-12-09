Here are the Full Specs for the Onyx Boox Note Max

Onyx Boox has been cagey about the upcoming Boox Note Max, a 13.3-inch digital notebook designed for editing PDF files, freehand drawing, and reading. The full specs were unknown for the longest time, but Good e-Reader now has them.

The Onyx Boox Note Max features a 13.3-inch E INK Carta 1300 e-paper display with a black-and-white resolution of 3200×1200 and 300 PPI. It is the first tablet with this screen size and resolution. However, this device does not have a front light, so you must use it in a well-lit environment.

Underneath the hood is a Qualcomm 2.8 GHz octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. There is no SD card slot to expand the storage further. It has two stereo speakers and a microphone, which allows users to listen to audiobooks, podcasts, and music. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 for pairing wireless headphones or earbuds. A microphone allows for audio dictation for notes and voice communication apps such as Discord or WhatsApp. WiFi (2.4GHz + 5GHz) internet will provide fast internet browsing. It has USB-C for charging and transferring data. The battery is a respectable 3700 mAh. The dimensions are 287.5x243x4.6mm and weighs 615g.

The Note Max has Google Android 13 and full access to the Google Play Store, where users can download millions of free and paid apps. Onyx has optimized the Amazon Kindle app to avoid page-turn animations, making it an excellent experience for an e-paper screen. Evernote and Onenote have received similar treatment. This device also supports many languages, including English. Many competitors, such as Mooink and Dasung, only support Chinese and English.

It features Onyx BOOX’s “Super Refresh” technology, which allows users to choose between optimizing image quality or enhancing motion graphics for smoother scrolling. The Boox Pen 2 Plus stylus is included, enabling drawing, note-taking, and viewing/editing PDF documents. Additionally, it supports multitasking, allowing users to have a PDF open on one page and a web browser open on another. The Neoreader app supports PDF, Epub, Adobe DRM, TXT, RTF, HTML, CHM, DOC and FB2.

The Note Max will be available sometime in early 2025. It will retail for $649 and will come with a free case. The keyboard case will turn it into a productivity powerhouse but will set you back around $150.00 extra.