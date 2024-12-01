Will you buy the Onyx Boox Note Max?

The best screen size for reading and editing PDF documents is an A4 screen. When it comes to reading on E INK display technology, this means the screen size is 13.3 inches. There are not many new devices on the market; they are all older devices, such as the Fujitsu Quaderno A4, Readmoo Mooink Pro 2C and some discontinued ones such as the Bigme X6, Dasung A4, Mooink Pro. A new large-screen product, the Onyx Boox Note Max, is waiting in the wings. Will you buy it?

The Onyx Boox Note Max features a 13.3-inch E INK Carta 1300 e-paper display with a black-and-white resolution of 300 PPI. It features Onyx BOOX’s “Super Refresh” technology, which allows users to choose between optimizing image quality or enhancing motion graphics for smoother scrolling. The Boox Pen 2 Plus stylus is included, enabling drawing, note-taking, and viewing/editing PDF documents. Additionally, it supports multitasking, allowing users to have a PDF open on one page and a web browser open on another.

Underneath the hood is a 2.8 GHz octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. It has two stereo speakers and a microphone, which allows users to listen to audiobooks, podcasts, and music. It also has Bluetooth 5.1 for pairing wireless headphones or earbuds. A microphone allows for audio dictation for notes and voice communication apps such as Discord or WhatsApp. WIFi 5/6 internet will provide fast internet browsing. It is 4.6mm thick, but the dimensions and battery size are unknown.

The Note Max has Google Android 13 and full access to the Google Play Store, where users can download millions of free and paid apps. Onyx has optimized the Amazon Kindle app to avoid page-turn animations, making it an excellent experience for an e-paper screen. Evernote and Onenote have received similar treatment. This device also supports many languages, including English. Many competitors, such as Mooink and Dasung, only support Chinese and English.

There are currently no pre-orders available and no estimated shipping date. However, the Note Max will retail for $650 in the United States and €699.99 in Europe, making it one of the lowest-cost 13.3 e-notebooks. The Note Max also has a folio keyboard that attaches to the device, but there is no word on whether it comes for free or if there is an extra cost.

