Mudita Offering 20% Discount on Alarm Clocks

Mudita offers a range of alarm clocks which it hopes will let buyers have a good night’s sleep, even more so now that the company is offering a nice 20 percent discount as part of its Black Friday sales. The company is always vocal about the ill effects of too much screen time as a result of our smartphone addiction, something that adversely effects our sleep cycle as well.

The company hopes to reverse the same with its products which includes the alarm clocks. The company said those have been specifically designed to allow for good quality sleep so that you wake up refreshed and rejuvenated. Featuring E Ink display, such clocks not only have a soothing effect on your eyes, the markedly reduced blue light emission promotes better sleep by ensuring normal sleep-inducing melatonin production in the body.

Here are the alarm clocks that you might want to consider if you value quality sleeping time above everything else.

Mudita Bell which comes with an analog dial using an e-paper display offers sharp visuals that is extremely eye-friendly. The warm light which makes the display readable even at night further adds to the viewing pleasure. The white dials make a nice contrast with the charcoal black that the rest of the body is done up in. The Mudita Bell which comes with 10 gentle melodies is right now selling for $59.99 which is the lowest it has been in the past 30 days.

There is also the Mudita Bell 2 available for $96.99 and come in a shade of Pebble Gray or Charcoal Black.

Mudita Harmony is another E Ink alarm clock that you might want to have. It comes with features like Bedtime Reminder, Relaxation or Meditation for a ‘consistent bedtime routine’. It offers 17 melodious tunes and nature sounds to wake you up while you can also opt for light-enhanced alarm as well. The product is now selling for $119.99 while the code ‘BLACKWEEK20’ will let you save 20 percent of the list price.

You can also opt for the Mudita Harmony 2 alarm clock which is selling for $199.99 and is available in shades of Charcoal Black and Pebble Gray.

You need to add the coupon code ‘BLACKWEEK20’ to avail of the 20 percent discount on any of the alarm clocks mentioned above.