Wind and Truth, The Stormlight Archives Series Book 5 Has Arrived

After 21 years and five books, Brandon Sanderson’s ‘Wind and Truth” finally reached bookstores on December 6th. This book is the fifth installment in his ten-part series, “The Stormlight Archives.” Sanderson, often referred to as the “magic guy,” is celebrated for creating intricate magic systems in his works and gained recognition for completing Robert Jordan’s “Wheel of Time” saga. He has since established himself as one of the leading authors in the realm of fantasy.

The series follows magic-wielding warriors, each with an agenda and motivation for fighting in the ongoing worldwide conflict in places like the Shattered Plains. It is set in a world plagued by stone storms and extreme weather forces that wreak havoc. This chaotic environment is so treacherous that shelters can only be built in specific areas.

In this era, far removed from the time of the Knights Radiant, only remnants of their legacy remain, including Shardblades and Shardplates, which can turn ordinary individuals into formidable warriors. However, few can harness them, and many will stop at nothing to obtain them. The only hope for this desolate world lies in restoring the ancient oaths, rebuilding the order of the knights, and returning to a time when all men were honourable and could harness powerful magic.

Life before death.

Strength before weakness.

Journey before destination.

Sanderson describes the series as “the result of more than ten years of planning, writing, and worldbuilding.” He sees “The Way of Kings” as the introduction to the Stormlight Archive world and every other book as the continuation of the story.

To date, the series includes four books: “The Way of Kings,” “Words of Radiance,” “Oathbringer,” and “Rhythm of War” with “Wind and Truth” being the most recent addition and three novellas: “EdgeDancer,” “Dawnshard,” and “Horneater,” Each story focuses on a particular character and explores how they utilize “Stormlight” to wield their powers and bring the world closer to lightness.

Wind and Thruth begins with Roshar’s future on the line. In a desperate move, Dalinar Kholin challenged the evil god Odium to a contest of champions, and the Knights Radiant will have only ten days to prepare. Dalinar and Navani must go to the Spiritual Realm to gain an edge against Odium, but the chance of memory loss is high, so they must be ready. Battles continue to rage throughout the lands, and some mysteries will be solved, but nothing is ever as it seems when it comes to fantasy. And this is the true magic behind the book.

Book five, Wind and Truth, is filled with intricate details and spectacular artwork that only a true fantasy enthusiast will appreciate. It is not currently part of a boxed set, but you can purchase the other four books in one. Since the series is slated to contain ten books, it might be best to read the digital version and wait for it to be finished before buying a collector’s edition.



Wind and Truth: Book Five of the Stormlight Archive (The Stormlight Archive, 5) The long-awaited explosive climax to the first arc of the #1 New York Times bestselling Stormlight Archive—the iconic epic fantasy masterpiece that has sold more than 10 million copies, from acclaimed bestselling author Brandon Sanderson.

