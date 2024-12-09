HyRead Gaze Pro Note C Pre-Orders to Start Soon, Comes in an Enticing Brown Shade

HyRead has a new e-note device to offer in the form of the HyRead Gaze Pro Note C featuring a 7.8-inch color e-paper display. Pre-orders for the same are going to be accepted starting December 18 with deliveries to commence soon thereafter. What is going to be even more exciting is that the e-note will come in a shade of brown along with another version that is done up in white. The brown version is going to be a limited-edition model though it is not known how many of it is going to be built.

Coming to specs, the HyRead Gaze Pro Note C features a 7.8-inch Kaleido 3 color e-paper display. The Kaleido 3 display, as we all know, offers a black-and-white and color resolution of 300 and 150 PPI respectively. The display is aided by a front light system offering warm and cold temperature control for the most optimum reading experience irrespective of the ambient lighting conditions. The Wacom touch layer on top ensures ease in operations, be it as an e-reader when you are reading books or as an e-note when you are jotting down notes, drawing, scribbling, and so on. The accompanying electromagnetic pen supports 4096 levels of pressure connectivity.

Another highlight of the new HyRead Gaze Pro Note C is the presence of physical page turn buttons along with two function keys on the side. You can set the function keys to perform different tasks as per your requirements. This greatly enhances the user experience as it allows for a more seamless reading feel. The other USP of the device is that it runs the more recent Android 14, which makes it one among just a few to come pre-loaded with the Android version. You can also install third-party applications as you need. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2 while there is also a Type-C interface for wired connection as well as recharging the battery.

Under the hood lies an octa-core processor along with 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of storage. You can add up to 1 TB of storage via microSD cards. Power comes from a 3200 mAh battery which should last several weeks comfortably on a single charge. The device supports both PD and QC fast charging which ensures quick energy refills. Other features of the Gaze Pro Note C include a pair of speakers and microphones. Plus, there is also a fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. It measures 143 x 186 x 6 mm in dimensions and weighs just 280 grams.

The HyRead Gaze Pro Note C is priced at NT$15,390 which comes to around 474.80 USD as per current exchange rates.