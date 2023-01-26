The Best Recommended E-Readers

The initial ebook readers were cumbersome and uncomplicated, but they nevertheless revolutionized everything. With improved displays, well-thought-out navigation, and a plethora of additional features, they almost match the brilliance of actual books.

Sure, you can’t compare the feel of paper to how you can tell how far through a book you’ve just finished by how it feels in your hands instead of using a percentage. However, ebook readers can’t be beat in terms of ease of use.

The lights that are now available even on entry-level models allow you to read in a dark room without disturbing your significant other. Additionally, ebook readers do not wear out your eyes as much as tablet backlighting does because light is directed at the screen. To make it easier to read at various times of the day, some even have lights that can change color from a cool blue to a warmer orange.

There is the ease with which books can be purchased in a matter of seconds, and battery life is measured in weeks rather than hours because e-ink only uses electricity when switching pages. There is no power draw once you are on the page you want to read.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

One of the best e-readers available. The Overdrive integration makes it simple to instantly check out books from a local library, and getting new ebooks directly from Amazon is a breeze. The majority of ebook readers’ E Ink screens are a little sluggish to interact with, but Kindles are among the most responsive devices available. Try to wait for a sale because Kindles almost always receive significant discounts a few times a year, particularly on Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

Any of Amazon’s models is better than the competition, but I prefer the most recent Kindle Paperwhite. I gave the Signature Edition an 8/10, which WIRED recommends, but the $140 standard model is also very good. I suggest paying a little more to avoid ads. Both are waterproof, so you won’t have to worry about reading in the pool or tub. The 6.8-inch screens also have warm lighting that you can adjust so you can read in bed. The Signature has 32 gigabytes more storage, can automatically adjust the front light, and supports wireless charging. However, the standard Paperwhite’s 8 GB capacity is sufficient to store thousands of books. Additionally, there is a Paperwhite Kids Edition, which we suggest below.

Kobo Sage

The Kobo Sage uses the same advanced E Ink version as the Kindle Paperwhite, despite having a display that is larger. Although the raised edge on one side makes it easy to grip, the 8-inch screen may make this reader unwieldy in some hands. You can make handwritten notes in eBooks and PDFs using it with a stylus, which can be purchased separately; however, its functionality is limited: Although PDFs can be viewed elsewhere, ebook notes remain on the Kobo.

You can still touch the screen to go to the next or previous page, and you can also turn the reader to a landscape orientation. However, there are physical buttons that reduce the likelihood of accidental page turns. There is also waterproofing, which can withstand 2 meters of water for 60 minutes without harm. You can also borrow ebooks from libraries using Kobo’s OverDrive feature, though the selection of books and libraries is limited.

Amazon Kindle Oasis

This stunning ebook reader features a design made of aluminum and is available in two colors: both graphite and gold The oasis is astonishingly sparse: 3.4 millimeters at its thinnest, but 8.4 millimeters where the battery is. It has the most subtle frontlight, which can be set to anything from pure white to a warm, soft amber shade and automatically adjusts to the surrounding light (the new paperwhite also has this feature). Additionally, waterproofing is useful.

Although it costs a lot, many people will find that the paperwhite is sufficient. The only reader with a version with what is known as free mobile connectivity is this one. In reality, free means that you get 4G to download the books you buy for the life of the product. If you want to buy a new book while you’re away from wi-fi, like at the beach, this is especially helpful. The graphite has 8GB of storage (wi-fi only) or 32GB of storage with included mobile connectivity, while the gold has 32GB of storage but only supports wi-fi.

The Oasis feels properly weighted in the hand due to the physical page-turn buttons on the thicker side. Want to change sides? If you turn the reader the other way up, the weight will be in the right spot, and the content and button functions on the screen will change accordingly. For this Kindle, there is no version without ads. Despite its high price, it is exceptional.

Kobo Forma

The Kobo Forma has a large screen and two page-turn buttons on a bezel, just like the Kindle Oasis. However, the 8-inch screen is almost too big to comfortably read on, and the buttons feel cheap and are difficult to press. It also weighs 0.3 ounces more than the Oasis, which may not seem like much, but when combined with its larger size, it makes it a little less comfortable to hold for extended periods of time.

Barnes & Noble Nook GlowLight 4e

With its own e-reader and e-book storefront, Barnes & Noble, America’s last remaining nationwide bookstore chain, continues to compete with Amazon Kindle. It has automatic brightness and lighting adjustments, a modest 5GB of storage, and a long battery life.

The display of the GlowLight 4e is glare-free and has 212 pixels per inch. Due to the display’s recessed position in relation to the bezels, dirt may accumulate at the edges. This e-reader has four physical buttons, two on each side, in addition to its touchscreen navigation, so you can choose whether you prefer the tactile feedback of a physical button. The buttons make using the Nook GlowLight 4e with one hand easier and more comfortable. If you ever encounter issues with your e-reader, Barnes & Noble offers free support in-store. This e-reader is compatible with ePub, PDF, Adobe DRM ePub, and PDF files in addition to books purchased from the e-book store at Barnes & Noble.

Kobo Libra 2

Don’t want to pay Amazon with your hard-earned money? Your next best option is a Kobo. There are currently five e-readers available from the company, which is owned by Japanese retailer Rakuten and costs anywhere from $110 to $400.

The Kobo Libra 2 is best for the majority of users. It is watertight, has physical buttons for turning pages, which I really like, and supports Bluetooth so you can connect headphones and listen to audiobooks. Similar to the Kindle, the Overdrive integration found on Kobo slates makes it simple to read books from libraries. You get 32 gigabytes of storage and a fast 7-inch E Ink screen with an adjustable front light and even a dark mode that lets you read in the dark with white text on a black background. You can even read it in landscape mode if that’s your preference. Adrienne So, editor of WIRED, claims that the Kobo’s screen is still slower than the Kindle’s; it took her a long time to enter her account information and log in.

