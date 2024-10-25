The Bookcase Accessory Can Transform Any Phone Into an e-Reader

Here’s introducing the new Bookcase smartphone accessory from Astropad that can let you have the feel of an e-reader even when reading off a smartphone. Well, sort of at least. You’ll still be reading on a smartphone, though with the phone attached to the accessory that has a pair of handles on either side, you will feel like holding a book.

The phone gets attached to the Bookcase via magnetic action. Any phone that can be charged using a magnetic wireless charger can get attached to the Bookcase though the company also provides a MagSafe conversion kit for attaching Android or older iPhones that don’t support wireless charging. The two thick handles on either side are just about all the benefits that the accessory has to offer, along with the ability to cut down on some of the distractions that smartphones are known for compared to an e-reader.

To minimise distractions, the Bookcase relies on an NFC chip which together with the accompanying app will let users to personalize the reading environment. For instance, you will be able to configure the app that you wish the smartphone will launch once it is attached to Bookcase. There is also the option to shut off some of the notifications so long as the phone is attached to the Bookcase.

That said, while Bookcase will let you have a distraction-free reading experience, there is going to be none of the other benefits that e-readers are known for. That includes a glare-free paper-like display that causes the least strain to the eyes. Battery life is another huge plus with e-reader devices, lasting weeks on a single charge. Still, the Bookcase can be of help to those who prefer reading on the phone. It is available for $50 a pop, though right now it’s available for $40 as part of an introductory launch offer.