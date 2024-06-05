The Kindle Oasis is back in stock, which Amazon is claiming happens to be the latest version of the model that is on sale right now. This shouldn’t be much of a concern given how slow-paced E Ink devices are when it comes to innovation so that devices launched almost half a decade back continue to be as fresh as ever.

The other aspect here that is equally exciting is that the Kindle Oasis has already been discontinued despite overwhelming demand for the same. That way, the Kindle Oasis coming back in stock should be sweet news for those who might have been longing for the same. As the e-Book Reader Blog reported, on offer are the 8 GB and 32 GB versions of the Oasis, including the one sporting the Champagne Gold or the Graphite shade. All of this makes it the most comprehensive Oasis sale we have had in recent times.

The Oasis is also among the last of the Kindle devices that feature built-in cellular connectivity. You can have Oasis models with and without lock-screen ads. All of the units are brand new and are being shipped directly by Amazon itself. This makes for an excellent opportunity for anyone who missed the Oasis as they get to buy one before the sale goes offline again.

The last time the Oasis was back in stock, it was earmarked for international buyers and did not ship within the US. The good news here is the international version is also on sale though it is meant to be shipped only in some countries.

The Kindle Oasis happens to be among the more popular Kindle devices Amazon ever came up with thanks to its unique shape as well as the presence of the physical page turn buttons. The 7-inch 300 PPI display also added to its appeal, something that also made well ahead of its time when it was first released over half a decade ago.

Now, while Amazon never confirmed they are working on a successor, rumour has it that a coloured version sporting maybe an 8-inch display could be in the making and put up for sale sometime in 2025.