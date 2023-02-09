Readmoo is the largest e-reader and ebook company in Taiwan and E INK is seeking to develop closer ties with the company. This is because the upcoming MooInk Plus 2C will be the world’s first e-reader using E INK Kaleido 3 color e-paper. The benefits of this technology is that the refresh rate is tremendously better than Gallery 3. The 2C is going to be shipping out in April and you can pre-order it from the Good e-Reader Store.

The MooInk Plus 2C color e-reader with a 7.8-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 display. The Kaleido 3 e-paper display offers 300 PPI (1404 x 1872 pixels) resolution in monochrome mode, which drops down to 150 PPI (702 x 936 pixels) when viewing in color. The screen otherwise is capable of displaying 4096 colors. The screen is front-lit with user adjustable color temperature control while the ComfortGaze eye protection technology reduces blue light by 60 percent.

Under the hood lies a quad-core 1.8 GHz processor that is coupled to 2 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and a massive 128 GB of native storage, with about 119 GB being available to users. Power comes from a 2050 mAh battery which the company said can last several weeks at a time. Wireless connectivity that the e-reader supports include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2. Also, a unique aspect of the MooInk Plus 2C is that it comes with a pair of page turn buttons on either side for enhanced user convenience. Then there also is the USB Type-C port for charging as well as data transfer. The e-reader weighs 280 grams and has a depth of 8.8mm.

I think Kaleido 3 is better than Gallery 3 at the moment, which is why more companies are starting to use this tech in upcoming problems. Gallery 3 only supports 8-inch displays, which is why the Bigme Galy, Pocketbook Viva and the upcoming Sharp e-reader are all using this screen size. Kaleido 3 does not have these size restraints and can be used on virtually any screen. Kaleido has way better refresh system, since it is merely using a color filter array to project color on the screen in RGB. Gallery 3 has its roots in Advanced Color E-Paper, which always suffered from refresh issues and can display CMYK. I have played around with 4 Gallery 3 devices so far, and although its possible to cut down on the refresh rate via software enhancements, it’s never going to have the fluid experience as traditional black and white e-paper displays or Kaleido 3.

The world is waiting with baited breath, as the Readmoo MooInk Plus 2C is getting closer to release. This device will show everyone what Kaleido 3 is capable of on a traditional e-reader with no note taking functionality.

