The Remarkable has a vibrant hacking community

The Remarkable 1 and 2 are both running Linux and have a vibrant hacking community. With a few quick steps you can install Google Drive, Koreader, Wikipedia, new keyboards and even an internet browser. There are hundreds of different programs you can install with just a few quick steps.

If you would like to know more about hacking your Remarkable 1 or Remarkable 2 you can visit the one of the largest Github pages which basically curates all of the different programs you can install and also provides a tutorial. There is also the Remarkable Entware software, Toltec and Nix software on other githubs. You can also checkout the official Reddit community and also a Discord server.

All of these different tools and apps are possible because Remarkable seems fairly committed to keeping their operating system open source and has an impressive engineering account on Github.



