The Supernote A5 X2 Official Specs are Revealed

Social media has teased the highly anticipated Supernote A5 X2 e-notebook all year, but little has been known about the upcoming device. Thanks to an FCC application, all the tech specs have been revealed. It will use the new E INK Carta 1300 e-paper display and a replaceable battery for long-term usage.

The Supernote A5X2 will feature a 10.65-inch E INK Carta 1300 display with a resolution of 1920 × 2560 at 300 PPI. It has a touchscreen for interactions with your finger and stylus support to draw, take notes and edit PDF files. It will likely come with the free basic pen, but for people needing more functionality, the Heart of Metal 2 is the best way to draw. It will also utilize the FeelWrite 2 writing film, which has a rougher surface texture. The new film mirrors the intricacies of genuine paper, faithfully replicating its uneven grain. The screen has auto-rotate functionality and dual sidebars when on the drawing menu.

The hardware’s colour scheme is white on the front and back plating. It has foot pads on the bottom to keep it in place on a table or desk so it will not slide around during extended writing sessions. The charging port is on the top, which is a nice touch. The stylus loop is on the right side. It does not appear to have a front-lit display or colour temperature system.

Underneath the hood is an RK3566 4-core 1.8 GHZ 4-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via an SD card for an additional 256 GB. It has WIFI and a USB-C port and is powered by a 3600mAh 5V 2A Rechargeable battery, which is replaceable. The dimensions are 251.3mm (L) x 182.6mm (W) x 6.4mm (H), and the weight is 370g.

The OS is Chauvet, a handwriting OS based on Google Android, although the exact version of Android is unknown. It will have OneDrive integration, OneDrive, Google Drive, and Dropbox to store your notes, ebooks, and PDF files. It will likely retail for between $400 and $500 when it launches sometime this year or early next year.

