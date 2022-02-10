Top 5 Best e-Readers for Winter 2022

Are you looking to buy a new e-reader? There have been a number of new releases that have come out in 2022, and some really good models that came out at the tail end of 2021. If you want to beat the winter doldrums, there is nothing like reading a good ebook, while sitting by the fireplace or sipping a cup of hot chocolate. Good e-Reqder would like to present our top picks of the best e-readers that you can buy right now for 2022.

5. Pocketbook Basic Lux 3 – The Pocketbook Basic Lux 3 e-reader is barebones. It does not have a touchscreen or note taking functionality. It has a D-Pad and manual page turn buttons to control the entire browsing and navigation experience, but it is very robust at this task. The major selling points are the $99 price tag, which makes it very affordable, it also has a dual-core processor and an SD card. Why should you buy this device? There are many people who grew up with game consoles and phones that did not have touchscreens and relied entirely on buttons. This harkens back to the days of the Game Boy or Sega Game Gear and most of the early phones from Blackberry or Nokia. They will feel right at home with the Basic Lux 3, whereas kids who grew up with tablets and fully featured smartphones, might not be the target market. It retails for $99.99.

4. Bigme Carve Color – Bigme is an emerging brand out of China and all of their latest generation e-readers and e-notes have English on them, which makes them tremendously relevant for an international audience. The Bigme Carve Color is a new device that just came out and has a few major selling points. It is running the latest generation E INK Kaleido Plus e-paper, has a large 10.3 inch screen and is running Android 11.It is a dedicated e-note, so you can draw in color, as well as read full color PDF files. It retails for $999.99.

3. Onyx Boox Poke 3 Special Edition – Onyx Boox has just released the Special Edition of the Poke 3 e-Reader. It has an all-new color scheme, instead of being all black like the original Poke 3, this model is white, on the front and back. There is a small piano black color strip along the bezel. Onyx has also designed a totally unique case to protect it. It is snow white and has a few pictures of snowflakes on the back of it, the case comes for free with the purchase of the reader. It has a six inch screen, Android 10 and Google Play. A really good dedicated e-reader that retails for $209.99.

2. Kobo Sage – Introducing Kobo Sage, one of the most accomplished e-readers ever. Designed to inspire you with every read, Kobo Sage delivers every feature Kobo offers in one sleek package, plus Bluetooth wireless technology so you can listen to Kobo Audiobooks. The luxurious 8″ HD flush E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen delivers superior performance and depth of contrast, with zero glare. And with Kobo Stylus compatibility, you can dive further into your favorite read by capturing your ideas on-the-go and saving them to other devices with Dropbox Support. Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with having every feature at your fingertips, and knowing you’ll have one of the best, most immersive reading experience. It retails for $259.99, the power case and stylus are extra.

1. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 11th Generation – The Amazon Kindle is the most popular e-reader brand in the world, everyone has heard of it, even if they have never seen one in person before. The 11th Generation Kindle Paperwhite 5 is now available and there are a few major selling points. It is using a brand new E INK Carta 1200 display, which has increased page turn speed by over 20% and the overall performance of navigating around, is 50% faster than the previous generation. The large 6.8 display provides ample screen real estate for more text and manga looks really really good. Amazon has also introduced a new page turn animation system, which seamlessly blends the text. It also has a front-light and color temperature system. The base 8GB model retails for $139.99 and the Signature Edition has 32GB, an ambient light sensor and quick charge. This model retails for $189.99.