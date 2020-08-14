Unboxing the 13.3 inch Quirklogic Papyr E-Note

The Quirklogic Papyr is a new 13.3 inch e-note that is using the Sony Digital Paper shell and internals, but using the software in new and innovative ways. They have the standard note taking app, and also Google Chrome to browse the web. The device provides integration into the Inkworks platform by QuirkLogic enabling real-time collaboration with a paper-like writing experience.

The Papyr is designed to have synergy with the Quilla, a $4999 42 inch E INK whiteboard. If all of the devices are connected to the same WIFI network or share the same Cloud account, whatever is written on the whiteboard will automatically appear on the Papyr. You can write on the Papyr and have the content displayed on the Quilla. This is useful for schools who are doing distance learning, to provide more versatility and interactiveness and also for businesses. Quirklogic also has the Quilla Connect app for Android and iOS, so you can view all of the content on your smartphone or tablet, in real time.

The Quirklogic Papyr features a 13.3 inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 2200 x 1650 and 207 PPI. Underneath the hood is a Marvell IAP140 64-bit Quad-core IoT Applications Processor and ARM Cortex-A53 CPU, up to 1.2GHz, and has a separate power low-power Cortex M3. It has 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It runs Android 8.1 and we attempted to sideload apps, but it created problems with the device, and needed a factory reset. So we do not recommend sideloading apps, until the company fixes this problem via an update.

The retail packaging is nothing to write home about. It is a plain cardboard box with little to no documentation. There is no branding on the stylus, which needs to be charged via a USB cable or the Papyr itself. The device is very light and features an all white design.

The Quirklogic Papyr is now available from Good e-Reader for $699.99.





