Vivlio InkPad 4 comes with a 7.8-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display

The France-based company recently introduced the InkPad 4 e-reader which comes with a 7.8-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display having 300 PPI resolution. The new InkPad 4 succeeds the InkPad 3 and comes with several improvements over its predecessor.

The customizable front light system, offering both warm and cold light, enhances the reading experience. Notably, the textured back with a black striped pattern not only adds a touch of sophistication but also provides a secure grip, minimizing the risk of slipping.

Under the hood, the InkPad 4 is equipped with a 1 GHz processor, 1 GB of memory, and a notable 32 GB of storage (with approximately 27 GB user-accessible), ensuring users have sufficient space for their digital library. Unlike its predecessor, the microSD card slot has been omitted, streamlining the design and storage management. Power comes from a 2000 mAh battery which the company claims can last several weeks at a time on a single full charge.

Measuring 8mm in thickness and weighing 265 grams, the InkPad 4 strikes a balance between comfort and portability. The flat front design features thin bezels save for the chin which is slightly thicker than the rest. The chin is also where the company logo occupies pride of place along the bottom left. It hosts four navigation buttons too along the bottom edge. Those include a home key and a menu key that doubles as the power button. In the middle lies the page turn buttons that provide a seamless reading experience.

The InkPad 4 also features a browser, a photo gallery, and Sudoku-like games besides having support for audiobooks. You can listen to audiobooks using Bluetooth headsets or via the built-in speaker. There is the USB-C port at the bottom which allows for both recharging and file transfer roles. Other features of the InkPad 4 include IPX8-rated waterproofing. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Vivlio maintains its commitment to convenience by offering access to its bookstore directly from the device. With a catalog boasting 2 million digital titles, including audiobooks in MP3 format, users have a diverse range of options.

Priced at €279.99, the Vivlio InkPad 4 is available on the official Vivlio website, as well as through authorized retailers like Cultura and Boulanger. This e-reader seamlessly combines sophisticated design, enhanced functionality, and a user-friendly experience for avid readers.