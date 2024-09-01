Vivlio InkPad Color 3 Set to Launch Soon

The French e-reader maker Vivlio seems to have several launches up its sleeve. As The World of eReader mentioned, that includes the Vivlio InkPad Color 3 featuring a Kaleido 3 colour e-paper display. As is already known, Vivlio has a pact with PocketBook to rebrand the latter’s devices and sell them in France under the Vivlio name. However, their involvement goes beyond rebranding, as custom firmware runs on the devices. The Vivlio e-readers are locked to the Vivlio eco-system, which hosts primarily French content.

As for the device itself, the Vivlio InkPad Color 3 is just the rebranded PocketBook Inkpad Color 3, which comes with a 7.8-inch Kaledio 3 display. The SmartLight feature onboard ensures you don’t depend on the ambient lighting for your reading. You have 300 PPI resolution in black-and-white, which drops to 150 when viewing colour content. You can choose the brightness and colour tone according to your preference. At 7.8 inches, the display can be perfect for viewing most content types, including manga, though maybe not quite so for viewing PDF files.

The built-in speaker makes it perfect for listening to audiobooks, though you can always connect your headphones or speaker units with Bluetooth support. Apart from this, a text-to-speech feature is also available that can turn any content into an audiobook. It supports 26 languages, and you can switch to listening mode whenever possible. The e-reader also boasts a month-long battery life, which means plenty of reading or listening on a single charge. Further, the 32 GB of storage onboard ensures a mini library comprising hundreds of e-books or audiobooks always accompanying you.

Also, a nice feature of the Vivlio InkPad Color 3, aka PocketBook Inkpad Color 3, is its IPX8 waterproof rating. This way, you can easily take the e-reader with you during your beach trips or poolside reading without fear of it getting water damaged. The InkPad Color 3 otherwise comes with a 1.8GHz quad-core processor under the hood and is coupled with 1 GB RAM. It sells for $329 under the PocketBook brand while the French version of the same is currently on pre-order for €309.99.

Apart from the InkPad Color 3, there also is the Vivlio Light HD Color 6-inch e-reader slated for launch soon.

