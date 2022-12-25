WEBTOON launches YONDER, a new serialized fiction app

WEBTOON and Wattpad, have recently launched a new platform into the serialized fiction space called YONDER. The goal of YONDER is to not only to tap into its millions of readers, who are already fans of serialized web fiction, but also to attract and introduce new readers of more traditional formats by offering them a premium experience.

YONDER is a new serialized fiction app bringing a premium, curated experience to the hottest category in publishing, serialized storytelling. Designed for binge-worthy stories, YONDER elevates serialized fiction, with a focus on curation, stories from influential authors and publishers, and an enhanced experience that rewards readers with more to read. With millions of people reading fiction online every month, YONDER also offers publishers and authors an exciting way to tap into this growing category, reach new audiences, and monetize in a new format. With a large catalog of fiction and a pay-what-you-read model, readers can explore, discover stories in an entirely new way.

“YONDER takes mobile serialized reading to an entirely new level, with high-quality, curated content, and a model that rewards readers for doing what they love, reading!” said Hwalin Oh, President of YONDER. “On YONDER, the more you read, the more you get, with rewards and perks to read even more. With some of the most exciting voices in fiction, and a product that encourages and rewards reading, YONDER is the future of fiction, bringing bookshelf quality stories to a serialized mobile app.”

WEBTOON and Wattpad, already have an impressive combined readership of nearly 200 million people, which clearly shows there is a growing popularity for webnovels and the convenience of mobile reading. YONDER offers a new space for publishers and authors to make the most of these expanded options and new reading trends to reach broader audiences.YONDER works with publishers to revitalize their backlists in a unique serialized mobile format which will offer new life and renewed interest into previously released works. The app also collaborates with each of its authors to optimize their stories for the platform.

YONDER has already begun to attract an all-star roster of novelists and innovative publishing houses. This includes hundreds of titles across every genre led by exclusive new works from bestselling romance author Ivy Smoak (The Hunted Series), #1 New York Times bestselling authors P.C. Cast and Kristin Cast (House of Night), and fantasy sensation Ruby Dixon (Ice Planet Barbarians Series) as well as titles from publishers recognized as leaders in genre fiction categories including Blackstone Publishing, Aetheon, Sterling and Stone, Portal Books, and Wraithmarked.

“Storytelling as we know it is changing and YONDER is at the forefront of that innovation,” said Anne Fonteneau, Chief Sales Officer, Blackstone Publishing. “We’re thrilled to work with YONDER and the teams that pioneered serialized mobile fiction to help our authors reach new audiences who are reading in new and exciting ways.”

You can download Yonder for Android from the Good e-Reader App Store.



