What e-readers have Google Play?

Many people who want to buy an e-reader want to install their favorite apps and this is normally done with Google Play. There are a copious amount of ebook readers that run Android, but are either locked down or do not support sideloading it. The only alternative is to install a 3rd party market. What are the e-readers that support Google Play out of the box?

Dasung Not an e-Reader

Dasung has two devices that support Google Play. The Not an e-reader 78 and 103 variant. These products are Google Play Certified and have the app installed right out of the box. The Not an e-Reader series can be considered E INK tablets. There is an option to buy it with a touchscreen or with a WACOM enabled display to take notes. They have a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, warm and cool lighting and a giant 6400 mAh battery.

Boyue

Boyue is currently being sold to another company in the next few weeks. Their Likebook series has Google Play installed. The company has a wide array of products, if you can find them. The Likebook Mars, Alita, Ares, Muses, Mimas, P6, P78, P10 and P10W all support Play, so you can install your favorite e-reading apps.

Onyx Boox

Onyx Boox supports Google Play, but it is not preinstalled. You need to enable Play Services in the settings menu and enable a few features, such as being able to install apps from unknown sources. The Onyx App Store has the Play files you need to install and you need to register your device with Google. This can take a few hours or a few days. We have filmed an extensive tutorial on how to enable Play on Onyx devices.



