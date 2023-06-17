What is your favourite e-reader in 2023?

E-Readers were getting popular during the early 2010s when the Amazon Kindle, Kobo and Barnes and Noble Nook were hitting their strides; after a few generations, these devices started to come down in price and started to appeal to the average user, who wanted a dedicated reader, to buy and read ebooks. In the modern era, there is no shortage of new and emerging brands that have carved out their niche. We have e-readers with Bluetooth or speakers to buy and listen to audiobooks, e-readers with full access to the Google Play Store, and digital note-taking devices such as the Remarkable, Supernote, Huawei Matepad, or Hanvon, which focus exclusively on e-notes. With so many choices and brands, what is your current favourite e-reader?

Every year for the past four years, more e-readers and e-notes have been produced and marketed than the year prior. This has strained the supply chain, where there aren’t enough E INK screens, Kaleido 3 colour filter arrays and Gallery 3 layers. This is why there has been a delay with new e-readers being released, such as the Pocketbook Viva, Mobiscribe Wave Color, Mooink 2C, Fujitsu Quaderno Gen 3, and many more. Most of these screens are reserved for E INK’s largest customers, who spend the most money with the company. This is why you will never find a Kindle, Nook or Kobo out of stock; they constantly are manufacturing more or undergoing mass production for future devices. However, the strain with e-paper only affects future devices, not those already in customers’ hands.

There are three types of e-readers right now, and users prefer which is better for their needs. The first is a dedicated e-reader that is purely designed for reading books. This is your typical Kindle, Kobo, Nook or Leaf 2 by Onyx. The second is e-readers with multimedia/multipurpose functionality. They are e-readers with many extras, such as Google Play, app functionality, audiobook support, physical page turn buttons, SD cards and more control over the user experience. Finally, you have e-notes or digital note-taking devices. Some of these are billed as distraction-free, with limited functionality outside of note-taking, such as the Remarkable 2, Supernote, or Fujitsu Quaderno. Other e-notes supercharge the experience with high-end specs that would make an iPad blush. Not to mention all of the above are using new e-paper technology such as Carta 1200, Carta 1250 or even coloured e-paper as selling factors.

What is your preferred e-reader right now?

