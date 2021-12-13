Winners of the Goodreads Choice Awards 2021 revealed

Those who eat, drink, and breathe books highly anticipate the annual accolades and recognition that is given to the year’s best releases. Book bloggers can be found discussing stories of all shapes and sizes on the popular website known as Goodreads. Coming from humble beginnings, the blog has grown extremely large and now resides as a credible authority to explore books on the internet. At the end of each year, Goodreads users cast their votes to democratically vote on the best titles of the year in various categories.
This year’s polls numbers have been tallied and moderators have announced the winners of the Goodreads Choice Awards 2021. We’re here to share the results with you for all the 17 genres and sub-genres that were included in the event. It’s an impressive feat to come out on top after 4.75 million users cast their votes. If a title catches your eye, make sure to take note of it so you can add it to your e-reader’s library later on.
Best Fiction
Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney
Best Mystery & Thriller
The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
Best Historical Fiction
Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Best Fantasy
A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas
Best Romance
People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry
Best Science Fiction
Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
Best Horror
The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix
Best History & Biography
Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe
Best Memoir & Autobiography
Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner
Best Graphic Novel
Lore Olympus by Rachel Smythe
Best Poetry
The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman
Best Young Adult Fiction
Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley
Best Adult Fantasy & Fiction
Rule of Wolves by Leigh Bardugo
Best Debut
The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas
Best Middle Grade & Children’s
Daughter of the Deep by Rick Riordan
Best Nonfiction
The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green
Best Humor
Broken by Jenny Lawson
So these are the honorary champions of this year's Goodreads Choice Awards. If you're aching to start a new adventure or get lost in a fictional world, now's the time.
