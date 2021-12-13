Winners of the Goodreads Choice Awards 2021 revealed

Those who eat, drink, and breathe books highly anticipate the annual accolades and recognition that is given to the year’s best releases. Book bloggers can be found discussing stories of all shapes and sizes on the popular website known as Goodreads. Coming from humble beginnings, the blog has grown extremely large and now resides as a credible authority to explore books on the internet. At the end of each year, Goodreads users cast their votes to democratically vote on the best titles of the year in various categories.

This year’s polls numbers have been tallied and moderators have announced the winners of the Goodreads Choice Awards 2021. We’re here to share the results with you for all the 17 genres and sub-genres that were included in the event. It’s an impressive feat to come out on top after 4.75 million users cast their votes. If a title catches your eye, make sure to take note of it so you can add it to your e-reader’s library later on.

Best Fiction Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney Best Mystery & Thriller The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave Best Historical Fiction Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid Best Fantasy A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas Best Romance People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry Best Science Fiction Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir Best Horror The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix Best History & Biography Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe Best Memoir & Autobiography Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner Best Graphic Novel Lore Olympus by Rachel Smythe Best Poetry The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman Best Young Adult Fiction Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley Best Adult Fantasy & Fiction Rule of Wolves by Leigh Bardugo Best Debut The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas Best Middle Grade & Children’s Daughter of the Deep by Rick Riordan Best Nonfiction The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green Best Humor Broken by Jenny Lawson

So these are the honorary champions of this year’s Goodreads Choice Awards. If you’re aching to start a new adventure or get lost in a fictional world, now’s the time. Grab a cup of coffee in this cold December weather, get cozy by the fireplace, and get your read on with the best literary works of 2021. Enjoy the ultimate eye-friendly reading experience on one of the top e-readers of the year.