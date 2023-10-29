Xiaomi Duokan E-book Pro II with 7.8-inch 300 PPI E Ink Display gets price slashed

Xiaomi has slashed the price of its Duokan E-book Pro II e-reader device, ITHome reported. While it was officially priced at 1299 Yuan, it came to be offered for 1199 yuan upon its release in March 2022. Now, the Xiaomi Duokan E-book Pro II has witnessed a significant reduction, marking it down to 999 yuan on JD.com. The Xiaomi flagship store is further sweetening the deal with a 100 yuan voucher, an additional 20 yuan JD.com subsidy, and a tempting 1000 JD Beans (worth 10 yuan) upon sharing the order, bringing the effective cost down to just 869 yuan. For those who secure the voucher, a generous 20 yuan first-order gift awaits, further slashing the price to an irresistible 849 yuan:

Retaining the familiar aesthetic of its predecessor, the Xiaomi Duokan E-book Pro II boasts a 7.8-inch flat screen with a resolution of 1872 x 1404, delivering a crisp 300 PPI pixel density. The device features a 24-level dual-color temperature reading light, ensuring an optimum reading experience irrespective of the ambient lighting conditions.

Under the hood, the E-book Pro II houses an RK3566 quad-core CPU, coupled with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. It weighs a mere 250g and maintains a slender 7mm thickness—staying consistent with the parameters of the previous generation. The e-reader comes with a 3200mAh battery capacity, which promises several weeks of battery life at a time.

Beyond the hardware enhancements, the Xiaomi Duokan E-book Pro II offers a seamless reading experience with built-in Duokan reading support, WeChat reading compatibility, and a voice book search function. It goes a step further by enabling automatic keyword location and supports various bookshelf import methods, including Baidu Cloud, Duokan Cloud, WLAN book transmission, USB connection to the computer, Bluetooth book transmission, and PDF reflow.