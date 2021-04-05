Xiaomi InkPalm 5 Mini e-reader available soon

Xiaomi has just announced the InkPalm 5 Mini e-reader and this device has a five inch screen, making it tremendously portable and pocket friendly. It is going to be available sometime this week and will retail for $91 USD, from the youpin website or the Good e-Reader Store. I think this product is a solid value proposition.

The InkPalm 5 e-Reader employs an 5.2 inch E INK Carta HD e-paper screen that is flush with the bezel, with a layer of glass. It has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and 284 PPI. It has 24 white and amber LED lights, so you can read during the night or low light environments. It only weighs 115 grams and very convenient to carry and can be easily fit your pocket. This is the smallest e-reader that is currently available and more modern than the Kobo Mini.

In terms of the operating system, it runs on Android 8.1 OS and comes integrated with five major bookstores of Jingdong Reading, Variety Reading, WeChat Reading, Kindle Reading, and Handy Reading. It has the ability to sideload apps and ebooks.

Underneath the hood is a quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is a USB-C port for transferring data and charging the Mini, it is powered by a 1,500 mAH battery. Other features include support for dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and power and volume buttons on the side, the volume keys can be used as page turn buttons for ebooks.

