Xiaomi launches new Duokan Electronic Paper Book Pro II e-reader in China

Xiaomi has a new e-reader to offer in the form of the Duokan Electronic Paper Book Pro II. Hailed as a Kindle competitor in China, the new Duokan Electronic Paper Book Pro II however has much the same specs as its predecessor save for a performance boost brought about by the quad-core RK3566 chipset. Xiaomi is claiming markedly better response times with the new e-reader which it said has improved by 109 percent compared to the erstwhile model.

Otherwise, it’s the same 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of native storage that the current model comes with. Power comes from a 3,200 mAh battery which the company claim is good for up to 6 weeks of standby time. Also, there is the same 7.8-inch E Ink display having 1872 x 1404 pixel resolution, which comes to a screen density of 300 PPI. Further, there are 24-levels of warm and cold reading light which ensures the best reading experience irrespective of the ambient lighting condition.

The e-reader measures 7mm in thickness and weighs just 250 grams. eBook formats that the device is compatible with include EPUB, PDF, TXT, EXCEL, PPT, among others. The Duokan E Paper Book Pro II supports book transfers via WLAN and Bluetooth. It comes with an integrated voice search feature as well.

The e-reader however is currently only available in China where it is priced CNY 1,299, which comes to around $204. The company though is offering the e-reader for a discounted price of CNY 1,199 which translates to around $188. Pre-orders are currently being accepted in China though it’s not known when, if at all, the e-reader will be available overseas.