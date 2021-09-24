You can now access Skoobe ebooks on Tolino e-readers

Tolino has just introduced a new firmware update 14.2.0 for their current and previous generation e-readers. This adds support for the Skoobe subscription book service right on the device, giving users the ability to browse their collection of digital content and read, without having to leave your Tolino e-reader. The new option is now placed in the main menu, centered around two areas, discovering and reading.

There are also some new fonts that are available, such as Atkinson Hyperlegible, Noto Sans, Texturina and Ubuntu. One thing that no longer works with the new update is the hidden menu under Advanced Settings for selecting the Reading Engine, this has been disabled.

It is rumored that towards the end of the month, Tolino will be announcing a new device. It will be a Tolino branded Elipsa, but obviously the name will be changed to something else. For the last 3-4 years, Kobo has taken over the hardware manufacturing for all Tolino devices, which is why they look so similar in design to Kobo’s current portfolio. The only thing that changes, is Tolino e-readers use Android as the operating system, so it is easier to push out firmware updates.



( Editor in Chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.