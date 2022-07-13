You don’t have much time to save on a Fire Tablet for Prime Day

If you are looking to buy an Amazon branded tablet for Prime Day, there is only a few short hours to take advantage of the big sales that are going on. The latest generation Fire HD 8 street price is $89.99, but you can save 50% and get it for $44.99. Meanwhile, the Plus version has double the storage, and is 30% faster, this can be yours for $64, which has a savings of 41% off. The best deal around is the Fire HD 10, which has 1080P resolution, which is excellent for watching the Boys on Prime Video or Disney+. It is fairly expensive, the price is $149, but you can save 50% and can be yours for $74.00. Finally, the Fire HD 10 Plus has wireless charging and 4GB of RAM is on sale for $104, you save around $75 from the normal price.

What tablet should you buy? I would recommend the Fire HD 10, the price is right and it has a large screen display. The resolution is 1920 x 1200 and has 224 PPI, which is the highest out of all of the Fire tablets. It has 3GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. However, most content is streamed these days, so you won’t have to store many videos, which would take up the most space. It is good for reading comics, manga, magazines and even books. You can listen to audiobooks via the dual stereo speakers or the 3.mm headphone jack. Most of the other Fire tablets only have a single speaker. It has dual microphones for voice communication apps.