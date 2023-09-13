Amazon expands Kindle Book Sharing for iOS, Android, and Fire Tablets!

Kindle ebooks have lots of advantages. They don’t take up space on your shelf, are easy to transport, and last forever. And if you have a family of readers, you’ll be happy to know that you only need to buy a book once, and everyone in the house can read the same title simultaneously!

Readers can now seamlessly share their Kindle content on iOS, Android, and Fire Tablets with Amazon Household. Previously only available on web and Kindle e-readers, members enrolled in the same Amazon Household (up to 2 linked adult accounts and four kids) can now share purchased and borrowed books. Family members can also share selected books from their Library or the entire Library.

Supported shareable content types include al la carte purchases including YA titles, manga, comics, audiobooks, subscription borrows – including Kindle Unlimited, Prime Reading, and comiXology Unlimited); and loans/rentals (including Public Library Lending).

Amazon has just published an article on how to get started with Kindle Household on Android and iOS, in addition to the web. You can give it a read, as it outlines a step by step tutorial.

