Amazon is going to release a new Kindle Basic

Amazon is gearing up to release a new basic model Kindle. This is their most affordable product in their lineup, it normally retails for $89. The company should be announcing something officially in the next few days. There is no indication on what the new model will have, but is likely the screen will be upgraded from 167 PPI, to 300 PPI. This is the same resolution has the Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Oasis. Many other e-readers, from entry level to the cutting edge, all have at least 300 PPI displays.

The Amazon Kindle product listing has been quietly changed in the past 24 hours. It used to just say Kindle – with built in front-light. It now says Kindle – With Built in Front-light 2019 release, 10th generation). What is the big deal with the generation model in the title? Amazon only adds this, if something is going to be replaced by a newer model. If you look at the current generation Kindle Paperwhite listing, it says “Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof with 2x the Storage – Ad-Supported.” The Kindle Oasis product listing says “Kindle Oasis – Now with adjustable warm light – Ad-Supported.” The previous versions of these e-readers often have the year and generation in the title.

It remains to be seen on how exactly Amazon will change the entry level Kindle. It makes sense that the screen resolution would be increased. They might make it waterproof, include a USB-C port or add in a color temperature system.

