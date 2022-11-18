Amazon is having a massive Kindle Sale for Black Friday

Amazon is heavily discounting Kindle e-readers right now. The sales will go on from today to Cyber Monday. If you are looking to buy the latest generation Kindles, this is the best time to do it, you will not see this sort of deals again until Prime Day, next year. Devices that have received massive savings include the 11th generation Kindle Paperwhite and Signature Edition, Oasis and various accessories. However, the brand new Kindle Basic, which came out a month ago, is full price.

In the United States, the Kindle Paperwhite is likely the best deal to be had. What are the main differences between the Paperwhite and Signature Edition? The Sig has wireless charging and an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust the front-lit display and color temperature system, based on your environment. The Paperwhite 8GB is normally is available for $139.99, however it has received a $45 discount and can be yours for $94. The 16GB variant has gotten a $50 discount and can be yours for $99.99. In other markets such as Canada, UK, Australia, you can click on the links and see the prices in local currencies.

The Amazon Kindle Oasis used to be the most premium e-reader that used to be available, but this has since been supplanted by the upcoming Kindle Scribe, which has a massive 10-inch screen. The Oasis with 8GB is on sale with a $85 discount and the price is now $164.00, and the 16GB variant is $95 off, coming in at $184. If you need access to 4G/LTE networks to buy books while on the go, this version is available for $254 with the $95 savings.

Most of the Kindle Paperwhite accessories are on sale for around 25% off, so you can save some money buying a fabric cover, cork cover or leather covers.