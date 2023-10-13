Amazon issues warning about major change for Kindle users starting next month

In a recent communication, Amazon has alerted Kindle users about significant changes set to take effect from next month. The notification pertains to the phasing out of support for sending MOBI (.mobi, .azw, .prc) files through the “Send to Kindle” feature, starting November 1, 2023. This change, as News18 pointed out, specifically impacts users attempting to send MOBI files via email and Kindle apps on iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac.

Amazon clarifies that MOBI is an older file format lacking support for the latest Kindle features, prompting a transition to modern formats that ensure prolonged compatibility with Kindle e-books. Users are advised to resend files in new supported formats like EPUB (.epub) through the “Send to Kindle for Email” feature.

Amazon however stated existing content stored on Kindles in MOBI formats, including MOBI documents and other formats will not be affected or removed by this transition. However, users are encouraged to convert MOBI files to the new compatible formats for Kindle, as the data may eventually be phased out. The “Send to Kindle” support for MOBI files will cease entirely by December 20, 2023, as per the company’s notification.

While these changes are not cause for concern, it is recommended that users discontinue the use of these older formats well in advance of the deadline. Amazon is providing additional support through its help page and customer service for any inquiries regarding this impending change.