Amazon Kindle e-readers are on sale

Amazon is having a sale on most of their Kindle e-readers. Buying something new is a great time if you want to upgrade your older device to the latest generation. The Amazon Kindle Basic model has a 300 PPI display and a front light. The everyday street price is $99.99; this model has received a $20 discount and is now available for $79.99. The Kid’s version of this e-reader is also on sale. However, it has been discounted by $35, and you can get one today for $84.99; it comes with a free case and a two-year warranty.
The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB model is on sale for $109.99 and has been discounted by $30; the 32GB version has a $35.00 savings and can be yours for $114.99.The Kid’s version of the Paperwhite is also on sale; you can choose from four kid-friendly cases and receive a free two-year warranty. The discount for this model is the most pronounced, over $60, and you can buy it from Amazon for $144.99. The best deal available is the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition; it has fast charging and an ambient light sensor to automatically tune the front-lit display and colour temperature system. There is a $45 savings, and can be purchased for $144.99.
These e-readers are new, and Amazon has no plans on refreshing any of these models in 2023, so you will get value. The Paperwhite line of e-readers uses Carta 1200 e-paper displays, which are fast. The Signature Edition has the most value since it has many extra features and 32GB of storage for your ebooks and audiobooks.
