Amazon Kindle Essential Bundles on Sale

If you are looking to pickup a new Amazon Kindle e-reader, in addition to a case, the Essential Bundles might be for you. The company has three different bundles available which comprise of the e-reader, case and a wall charger. The deals range from 30% off to 50% off, so there is some significant savings. You have to be a Prime Member in order to quality or have signed up for a free trial.

The Amazon Kindle Basic model came out in 2019 and there is are two bundles available for it, one for the white color and one for black. Each one comes with its own unique case. You can get the white model with sandstone white cover for $72, while the black one with a custom Kindle cover is $67. The 3rd generation Kindle Oasis is one of the best e-readers ever made and many brands in 2022 are still copying the design. The Essentials bundle for this reader comes with 5 different cases, which are made of fabric, but most of them are real leather in a myriad of colors. This is likely the best deal, they range from $40 off to $57 off. So, this might be the best deal available.



