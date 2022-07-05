Amazon Kindle Kids Edition on sale for Prime Day

Amazon has issued an early Prime Day deal for the Amazon Kindle Kids Edition. This is based on the Amazon Kindle Basic, which came out in 2019. It is on sale for $49, which is a stellar savings, since the regular price is $109.99. However, this deal is only reserved for customers who have Prime Membership.

The Kindle Kinds Edition has a six inch screen with 212 PPI and has a front-lit display. There are four cases to choose from and an upgraded two year warranty for any damage. There is also a free one year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which has thousands of age appropriate books to read, all for free. This is also ad-free, and there are no Kids models that serve advertisements at all. I think this is a really good for the kid in your family, but adults can use it too, it has so much value, at a really good price.

