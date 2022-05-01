Amazon Kindle Paperwhite and Oasis on Sale for Mother’s Day

Every year, Amazon has a huge sale to celebrate Mother’s Day. This year, they have deeply discounted all versions of the 3rd generation Kindle Oasis, Kindle Paperwhite 11th Generation, the base model Kindle and various Kids editions. If you are looking to upgrade your old e-reader and buy a new one, or looking to buy your mom something, now is the time.

In the United States, the Kindle Oasis has finally received some hefty discounts. The Oasis 8GB model is $199, and received a $50 savings. The 32GB variant is $60 off and the new price is $219.99. If you want to buy books, while on the go, the cellular model is also on sale. It has received a $65 discount and the only storage option is 32GB, you can buy it today for $284.99. Meanwhile, the 11th Generation Kindle Paperwhite with the 6.8 inch screen and new color temperature system has received a $35 discount and is on sale for $104.99, the Signature Edition is currently not available in this sale. If you want to buy your mom her first Kindle, prehapes the entry level Kindle will do. It doesn’t have any of the frills of the other models, and has a lower PPI screen, but it is cheap and cheerful, coming in at $54, and that is with a $35 discount.

If you live in Canada, Amazon is also offering similar savings. The Oasis 8GB model is available for $269.99, with a $60 savings, while the 32GB variant is $289.99 and has a hefty $70 discount. If you do not want to exclusively rely on a WIFI network and buy books at the beach, lake or cabin, the 32GB 4G/LTE Cellular model might be just what you are looking for. It is expensive though, even with the $70 discount, it clocks in at $359.99. However, included in all of the discounts is also the option to pay in monthly installments, so that helps ease the burden. The 11th generation Kindle Paperwhite with a 300 PPI screen and 6.8 inch display is also on sale for $119.99, and this is with a $30 savings. Unlike the US, the Signature Edition is on sale in Canada, which is likely the best one to buy right now. It has 32GB of storage, a 6.8 inch screen, an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust the brightness and quick charging. You can buy it today for $169.99, and this is what a respectable $40 discount. If you want to spend the least amount of money and buy mom her first Kindle, the entry level one is the best option. Who knows if she will even use it, sometimes it is hard to break the physical book habit. This Kindle is on sale for $84.99, and this includes the $35 savings.

If you have been waiting on a big sale to buy one of the new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite e-readers, this is the one you have been waiting for. It is very unlikely that the prices will go lower on Prime Day, Black Friday or Cyber Monday. If they do, it would only be a few bucks, nothing dramatic.

